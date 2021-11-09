Hamilton Health Care System, Crosspointe Dalton, Dalton Chick-fil-A to host free veterans lunch

Hamilton Health Care System, Crosspointe Dalton and the West Walnut Avenue Chick-fil-A will honor the veterans of the community by hosting a free Veterans Appreciation Lunch.
All veterans and Patriot Guard members and their families are invited to enjoy a free, Chick-fil-A sandwich boxed meal (sandwich, chips and a cookie) at Crosspointe Dalton (2681 Underwood St.) on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reservations are required to receive meal(s). Visit Eventbrite and search for Veterans Day Appreciation Lunch to reserve your spot for one of two offered times.
“Our veterans have given so much for our freedom,” said Jeff Myers, CEO. “We want to thank them for their sacrifice and service. This is just a small token to honor them.”
