Hamilton Health Care System hosts the Friday, July 22, concert for the Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series in downtown Dalton.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Burr Performing Arts Park, 101 S. Hamilton St., and includes performances by Ramble Deuce (Andy Giles and Jake Sane), Breaking Grass and Sweet Lizzy Project (headliner).
Giveaways and snacks, including Sweet Spot ice cream, will be available at the Hamilton tent until 8:30. Attendees may also enter to win a Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler, announced at 8:30. The winner must be present to receive the prize.
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute and Whitfield Healthcare Foundation will also have tents with more fun and giveaways.
Hamilton Emergency Medical Services will be available for blood pressure checks at the event.
“We hope you’ll join us,” said Rachel Ogle, HHCS outreach manager. “Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy live music in the park.”
