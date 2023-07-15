Hamilton Health Care System (HHCS) will host the Friday, July 21, Off the Rails concert.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park, 101 S. Hamilton St., and will include performances by Joe Vidalez, Shugah Munny and Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute (headliner).
Giveaways and snacks, including Sweet Spot ice cream, will be available at the Hamilton tent until 8:30 p.m. Attendees may also enter to win a deluxe beach day kit, including a tent, chairs, speaker and towels.
The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute, Peeples Cancer Institute and Whitfield Healthcare Foundation will also have tents with more fun and giveaways.
“We hope you’ll join us,” said Rachel Ogle, HHCS outreach manager. “It’s always a great turnout. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy live music in the park.”
