Hamilton Health Care System recently introduced Hamilton Community Health, a new way to connect with a healthcare provider through a smartphone.
“This new health option is designed to provide the right care at the right time, wherever you are,” said Dr. Tom Bledsoe Jr., Population Health medical director.
The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, 365 days a year. Same-day appointments are available.
When patients need laboratory or imaging services following a telehealth encounter, they will be referred to the patient’s most convenient Hamilton location for appropriate services, and the telehealth providers and support team will follow up with the patients.
Providers include nurse practitioners Jessica Sanders, Sherri Brooks, Nancy Giammarella, Kim Standefer and Amy Garner. The Community Health Support team includes Kelly Smith, Bella Resendiz and Yajaira Barrera.
Most health insurance plans are accepted, and self-pay options are available for those without insurance.
The service is available for new and established patients, and they may schedule their own appointments at their convenience online at HamiltonHealth.com/365telehealth. For more information, call (706) 529-8862.
