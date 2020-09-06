Hamilton Health Care System joins #MaskUpGa Campaign

Hamilton Health Care System has joined #MaskUpGA, a campaign to encourage all Georgians to make the choice to wear face coverings when in public settings and to social distance when possible to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19.
The purpose of the campaign is to encourage organizations, businesses and individuals to post on social media pictures or videos of themselves wearing masks and to accompany these posts with #MaskUpGA and a message about why they “mask up.”
“This campaign is about Georgians coming together to protect ourselves, our families and those around us,” said Jeff Myers, CEO. “We, along with Gov. Brian Kemp, are encouraging everyone to wear a mask to stop the spread of this virus. Together, we can make a significant difference.”
Research and data show that wearing face coverings helps reduce the spread of COVID-19. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wearing masks is “a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of disease, particularly when used universally within communities.” The CDC further states that wearing masks potentially slows the spread of the virus from one person to another.
As a Georgia Hospital Association hospital, Hamilton is participating in #MaskUpGA. Along with Hamilton, a number of organizations around the state have committed to joining the campaign’s efforts.
