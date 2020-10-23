Hamilton Health Care System will offer a breast health webinar at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The session will include the latest guidelines and treatments in breast health and how they affect a person and their loved ones.
Breast health experts will provide in-depth discussions on cancer risk and prevention techniques. Experts include Dr. Eric Turner, board-certified medical oncologist and Peeples Cancer Institute medical director; Dr. Nick Galanopoulus, board-certified radiation oncologist; Dr. Eric Manahan, board-certified general surgeon, breast physician leader; Dr. Neil Patel, board-certified radiologist, director of breast imaging; and Victoria Eidson, registered dietitian.
Session topics will include women’s services at the Peeples Cancer Institute, deep-inspiratory breath hold (DIBH) technique, genetic testing, Paxman scalp cooling, screening guidelines and preventative nutrition.
The Peeples Cancer Institute includes:
• A comprehensive team of board-certified medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists and general surgeons/breast specialists.
• Genetic testing and counseling.
• 3D digital mammography.
• Patient navigation and oncology social work services.
• Breast surgery and reconstruction.
• 3D stereotactic breast biopsy.
• Breast elastography.
• Breast ultrasound.
Register at HamiltonHealth.com/breasthealthwebinar and attend to be entered to win one of two $100 Visa gift cards.
To schedule your 3D mammogram at the Peeples Cancer Institute, please call (706) 272-6565.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.