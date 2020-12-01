Hamilton Health Care System offers podcasts, radio show

Hamilton Health Care System recently began providing Health for Life podcasts and a radio show on various health topics, in English and Spanish.
"These podcasts and radio shows cover health topics that matter most to you," said Michelle Turner, producer of the podcasts. "They're easily accessible content for your busy life."
Podcasts are added weekly.
Current topics include:
• "Open Heart Surgery is Coming to Hamilton Medical Center" with Dr. Jim Stewart, interventional and structural cardiology chief of cardiology at the Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute.
• "How to Reduce Your Risk of a Heart Attack and the Effects of COVID-19 on the Heart" with Dr. Gary Olson, cardiologist at Hamilton Physician Group -- Cardiology.
• "Breast Cancer Detection and Prevention" with Dr. Neil Patel, radiologist, and Victoria Schwark, registered dietician at the Peeples Cancer Institute.
• "Breast Cancer Prevention: Mammograms, Genetic Testing and More" with Dr. Eric Manahan, general surgeon and breast cancer specialist.
• "The Importance of Palliative Care and Advance Directives" with Dr. Syed Abid, palliative care physician at Hamilton Physician Group -- Specialty Care.
• "Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Treatment" with Dr. Norman McCulloch, wound care physician at the Hamilton Wound and Hyperbaric Center.
• "How to Find Back Pain Relief" with Dr. Justin Hare, a pain medicine physician at Hamilton Physician Group -- Neurosurgery and Spine.
• "The Vascular Risks of Smoking and Vaping" with Dr. Michael Hartley, vascular surgeon at the Hamilton Vascular Center.
• "How to Recognize Seizures and Strokes" with Dr. Ashish Kabir, neurologist at Hamilton Physician Group -- Neurology.
• "What is Hamilton Physician Group?" with Dr. Steven Paynter, general surgeon and executive medical director at Hamilton Physician Group.
• "Solutions for Pain Relief" with Dr. Josh Hare, pain medicine physician at Hamilton Physician Group -- Neurosurgery and Spine.
• "What You Need to Know About Vascular Disease and Varicose Veins" with Dr. Hector Dourron, vascular surgeon at the Hamilton Vascular Center.
• "The Benefits of Family Medicine" with Dr. Megan Brown, family medicine physician at Hamilton Physician Group -- Catoosa Campus.
• "What is Internal Medicine?" with Dr. Daniel Grace, internal medicine physician and associate program director of outpatient medicine at the Hamilton Internal Medicine Clinic.
• "What You Can Do About COVID-19" with Dr. Lee Connor, infectious disease specialist at Hamilton Physician Group -- Specialty Care.
• "What You Need to Know About Diabetes and Thyroid Disorders" with Dr. Chantal Lewis, endocrinologist, and Brooke Green, nurse practitioner, both with the Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center.
• "Why Do You Need a Primary Care Provider?" with Dr. Timothy Snodgrass, family medicine physician at Hamilton Physician Group -- Convenient Care.
• "Treatment Options for Colon Cancer and Crohn's Disease" with Dr. Ganesh Aswath, gastroenterologist at Hamilton Physician Group -- Gastroenterology.
• "The Dangers of Colon Cancer and Heartburn" with Dr. Daniel Marcadis, gastroenterologist at Hamilton Physician Group -- Gastroenterology.
• "Back to School Tips for Parents" with Dr. Nancy Carnevale, child development pediatrician and medical director at the Anna Shaw Children's Institute.
• "Anxiety in Children" with Evan Anderson, child psychologist at the Anna Shaw Children's Institute.
To listen to the podcasts, visit https://health-for-life.captivate.fm/listen for English or https://salud-de-por-vida.captivate.fm/listen for Spanish. You can subscribe to the Health For Life Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or Spotify.
On the radio, you can listen to the programs on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. on Mix 104.5, 98.3 The Mountain, News Talk 1340 and News Talk 1230. In Spanish, you can listen on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. on Que Buena 101.9 and 93.9.
