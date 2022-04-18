Hamilton Medical Center, the flagship affiliate of Hamilton Health Care System, began an open heart surgery program in February 2021, which has greatly surpassed expectations for the number of surgeries that would be completed in the first year. Continuing to expand to meet the needs of the communities it serves, Hamilton recently opened the Ringgold location of the Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute (HCVI) at 4635 Battlefield Parkway.
Cardiovascular surgeon Richard Morrison, who has performed well over 15,000 cardiovascular surgeries in his career, mostly in Chattanooga, joined Hamilton to begin the cardiovascular program. He brings his expertise and excellence in cardiovascular surgery to Hamilton Medical Center.
Hamilton is committed to putting together the best group of cardiovascular healthcare professionals.
“We’ve worked very hard to bring the premier group of physicians and support people to the table, and we’ve done that,” said Jeff Myers, CEO. “We recruited the ‘A’ Team from the region.”
“They like to say we got the ‘band’ back together,” said Morrison. “These are people who I’ve worked with day and night for years. We all have a chemistry. We all know each other, and we know our roles. I have tremendous confidence in our team.”
Interventional and structural cardiologist Jim Stewart said everything the team does complements each other.
“From surgeons, physicians and nurse practitioners to case managers and physical therapists, the entire team meets to carefully develop a personalized care plan for each patient using the best tools to provide the best care possible. Our patients are our highest priority,” said Stewart.
The Ringgold location makes it more convenient for patients north of Dalton to see physicians for their heart care.
HCVI provides comprehensive cardiac services, including ablation, atherectomy, cardiac catheterization, cardiac CT testing, cardiac defibrillator implantation (ICD), cardiac stenting, cardioversion, chronic total occlusions (CTO), complex aortic surgery, complex percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), coronary angioplasty (“shockwave”), coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG), coronary calcium scoring, coronary computed tomography angiogram (CTA), diagnosis and treatment of peripheral vascular disease, electrocardiogram (EKG), event monitors, Holter monitors, mitral clips, open heart surgery, pacemakers, patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure, pre-op risk evaluation, radial artery catheterization, stress tests (nuclear, exercise, pharmacologic), structural cardiology, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), transesophageal echocardiography, transthoracic echo, treatment of lipid disorders, valve surgery and Warfarin management.
Physicians who will see patients at the Ringgold location include Morrison, Stewart, Carol Gruver, Y. Grant Kim, Ji Hyun Lee and Stephen Rohn.
HCVI is taking a multidisciplinary, collaborative approach to heart care that includes a variety of treatment options and state-of-the-art procedures.
The past 10 years have seen an explosion in technology and innovation in cardiovascular care.
“The number of tools we have in the toolbox to treat coronary disease is very exciting,” said Morrison.
HCVI is focused on the whole patient and individualized care. Many patients have complex medical issues which require a tailored approach and careful attention to the right treatment plan.
Richard Morrison, board-certified cardiovascular surgeon
Morrison completed his undergraduate education at East Tennessee State University, medical training at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, a general surgery internship at the University of Tennessee at Erlanger in Chattanooga and a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at New York University. He served as program director of cardiac surgery, and most recently served as the president of Morrison Heart Center in Chattanooga. Morrison performs cardiac, thoracic and peripheral vascular procedures at Hamilton Medical Center.
Jim Stewart, board-certified interventional and structural cardiologist
Stewart completed his education at Harvard University, his medical training at Emory University School of Medicine, an internal medicine internship and residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, and a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases, structural heart disease and interventional cardiology at Emory University in Atlanta. He also served as an assistant professor at Emory University’s Department of Medicine (Cardiology).
Carol Gruver, board-certified non-invasive cardiologist
Gruver completed her medical training at Lewis Katz School of Medicine Temple University in Philadelphia, an internal medicine internship and residency at the University of Connecticut Health Science Center in Farmington, a fellowship in Molecular Cardiology Research at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, a fellowship in Clinical Cardiovascular Disease at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, and a fellowship in Echocardiography and Nuclear Cardiology at the University of Virginia Division of Cardiovascular Medicine in Charlottesville.
Y. Grant Kim, board-certified interventional and structural cardiologist
Kim attended medical school at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and completed his residency training in Internal Medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. He completed his fellowships in General Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology at the Yale School of Medicine and completed further training in structural heart disease at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Ji Hyun Lee, board-certified non-invasive cardiologist
Lee completed her medical training at Ross University in Bridgetown, Barbados, an internal medicine internship and residency at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, a fellowship in Molecular Cardiology Research and Cardiovascular Medicine at SUNY-Brooklyn University Hospital and a fellowship in Nuclear Cardiology at New York-Columbia/Presbyterian University Irving Medical Center in New York, New York.
Stephen Rohn, board-certified non-invasive cardiologist
Rohn attended medical school at SUNY-Buffalo in Buffalo, New York, and completed his residency training in Internal Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He completed a fellowship in general cardiology at SUNY-Buffalo.
