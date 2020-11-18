Hamilton Health Care System (HHCS) is participating in a new, free program that adds an extra level of safety for area residents.
The Yellow Dot program provides important medical information following a crash, especially in cases where victims are unable to speak for themselves. A Yellow Dot decal on a vehicle alerts both medical and law enforcement personnel to check the glove box for a packet that lists the driver's or passenger's prescriptions, medical conditions and other vital information.
An additional sticker is provided for the main entry to the home with the packet affixed to the refrigerator with a magnetic clip.
"The Yellow Dot program is a simple but effective system to put potentially life-saving information in the hands of first responders at the scene of a car crash or other medical emergency," said Jessica Truelove, nurse navigator for the Anna Shaw Children's Institute, and coordinator of the program for HHCS. "It can make a big difference for patients when they can't speak for themselves."
The program was initially geared toward those 55 and older, but it is available to any local resident. HHCS is the first in the state to include all ages in this valuable program.
"For those with special medical conditions, including children, this program could be a lifesaver," said Truelove.
Various healthcare providers are participating in the program and have packets for patients. To sign up for the Yellow Dot program, check with your provider or call Truelove at (706) 226-8912.
