Hamilton Health Care System residency program continues

Hamilton Health Care System is early on in the second year of its residency program. Thirteen physicians have started their internal medicine residency, and six have started a family medicine residency.
Hamilton recently hosted its second White Coat Ceremony, a rite of passage for resident physicians to emphasize the importance of compassionate patient care at the very start of training.
“It’s great to be starting our second year of our residency program,” said Daniel Grace, MD, director of the internal medicine residency program. “We have another great group of doctors.”
Internal medicine residents include Oluronke Alafe, MD; Stefan Canacevic, MD; Wesley Durgin, MD; Alexander Listur, MD; Harshvir Masson, MD; Meaghan McCarthy, MD; Rasha Nasri, MD; Ogechi Nwankwo, MD; Ektaben Patel, MD; Anjali Raj, MD; Juan Salvatierra, MD; Sarbjit Singh, DO; and Camden Winzenburg, DO. These residents have rotations throughout the hospital and Hamilton’s Internal Medicine Clinic, near the hospital.
Family medicine residents include Japjot Grewal, MD; Urooj Jaferi, MD; Kimberly Leung, MD; Talal Roshan, MD; Eva Varoqua, MD; and Claire-Louise Young, MD. These residents have rotations throughout Hamilton Health Care System and at Hamilton Physician Group – Murray Campus in Chatsworth.
Hamilton’s initial institutional accreditation was obtained from the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education in July 2018. The Internal Medicine Program received council accreditation in April 2019.
Hamilton’s medical school partnerships include the Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and other medical schools.
The focus for Hamilton’s resident training is on providing unsurpassed service, with an emphasis on safety and quality outcomes. Residents have opportunities to care for patients of diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds with an emphasis on caring for those who are medically underserved. Hamilton’s training program features a learning environment that fosters leadership, ingenuity and creative solutions to complex health problems.
Residency program administrators and staff include Grace; Nimrat Bains, MD, internal medicine associate program director; Bryan Cheever, MD, family medicine program director; Jonathan Thompson, MD, family medicine associate program director; Taylor Wilkey, Graduate Medical Education coordinator; Rebecca Goss, residency coordinator; and Sarah Russell, medical education librarian/specialist.
