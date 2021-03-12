Hamilton Health Care System to hold Environmental, Food Services hiring event

Hamilton Health Care System will hold Spring into Hamilton, a hiring event for Environmental Services and Food Services employees, on Thursday, March 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Brown Conference Center at Hamilton Medical Center.
Interviews will be conducted on site. Participants are encouraged to bring identification and an updated résumé. A sign-on bonus is available.
Hamilton Health Care System follows social distancing and safety guidelines.
Please visit HamiltonHealth.com/careers for a complete list of current opportunities. Call (706) 272-6248 for more information about this event.
