Hamilton Health Care System to hold hiring event

Hamilton Health Care System will hold a hiring event on Monday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute on the campus of Hamilton Medical Center. Please park in the lower level parking lot (upper entrance will be locked at 6 p.m.).
There are immediate openings for administrative and office personnel.
Interviews will be conducted on site. Participants are encouraged to bring identification and an updated résumé. Those who participate are encouraged to ask about available sign-on bonuses.
Hamilton Health Care System follows social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines.
Please visit HamiltonHealth.com/careers for a complete list of current opportunities. Call (706) 272-6271 for more information about this event.
