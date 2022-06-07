Hamilton Health Care System will host paramedic certification training by the Emergency Education Coalition – Faithful Guardian Training Center (FGTC).
Classes are shift friendly and rotate based on the student’s schedule. Beginning in mid-June, the courses will be in the Winkler Education Building, 1275 Elkwood Drive. The Emergency Education Coalition – FGTC is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions.
The school is recognized by the Georgia Office of EMS and Trauma. All students are required to pass the course, as well as a National Registry practical and written exam to become a certified paramedic. Enrollment is now open for this program. To register or for more information, please call Claudio Leyssens, Hamilton Emergency Medical Services Quality and Education captain, at (706) 278-9211, ext. 103.
