Hamilton Hospice honors World War II veteran Winfred Bryant

Hamilton Hospice recently recognized Winfred Bryant with a Veteran's Recognition Award.
Bryant served in the United States Army during World War II. Two years before entering the military, he supported the war effort by working in the shipbuilding industry in Baltimore.
He said he returned from Europe on one of the ships that was built in that shipyard.
He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, where he and his infantry recaptured enemy territory. During the battle, he was pulled into a German foxhole by a fellow soldier and friend after receiving a gunshot to the head.
Because it was during the winter, his wound was packed with snow, which, according to medical personnel at the time was likely why Bryant survived the gunshot wound. He later received the Purple Heart Award.
Bryant recalled that during the war, the U.S. government gave soldiers packs of cigarettes as part of their rations.
Since he did not smoke, he gave his pack to a German prisoner of war, who out of gratitude, painted a landscape of the countryside for Bryant. He has kept the painting until this day.
"It is incredible stories like these that attest to the sacrifice and commitment of our men and women in uniform," said Ann Larkin-Huff, Hamilton Hospice social worker. "It is always a privilege to recognize and honor their service."
Hamilton Hospice regularly recognizes its patients who are veterans for their sacrifice and dedication to our country.
