Hamilton Hospice is hosting a new grief and bereavement group every fourth Thursday of the month. The group meets from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library at 310 Cappes St.
Hamilton Hospice sponsors the grief group because it has identified a gap in the community’s well-being as it relates to the grieving process, especially with losses that so many have experienced since 2020 and without a healthy avenue to recover.
“Grief takes time,” said Misti Bowers, Hamilton Hospice director. “When someone has been part of your life for so long, it takes time to fully realize your loss. You are not alone in your feelings and the Hamilton Hospice team is here to help.”
Richard Gillert, the bereavement coordinator for Hamilton Hospice, leads the meetings with the support of Kim Robertson, medical social worker.
“Both of them are very well in tune and skilled on the loss and grief processes,” said Bowers. “We prompt the group to share experiences while providing tips for recovery."
The goal of the group is to normalize the grieving process and promote healthy healing and networking.
