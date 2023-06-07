Six Hamilton Long Term Care (HLTC) associates recently received the Respect and Honor Your Elderly (RAHYE) Award.
Founded by Alice Yim and her late husband Chang Yim of Dalton, the RAHYE Foundation endowment was created to recognize the employees of nursing homes. Every year, two people from Ridgewood Manor, Quinton Memorial and Regency Park receive a $500 award. Employees may be nominated in either the nursing category or the support category.
HLTC recipients include Stephanie DiDonato, licensed practical nurse, and Sarah Higdon, speech language pathologist, Quinton Memorial Health and Rehabilitation; Gena Barrett, certified nursing assistant, and Stacey Stewart, occupational therapist, Regency Park Health and Rehabilitation; and Ma Reyes, Environmental Services, and Melissa Rice, certified nursing assistant, Ridgewood Manor Health and Rehabilitation.
The award is based on five aspects of the associate’s job, including self-discipline, self-control, resident relationship, family relationship and teamwork.
