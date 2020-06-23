Wood Dale, Regency Park and Ridgewood Manor (health and rehabilitation facilities for Hamilton Long Term Care) recently hosted parades for residents and family members. Visitation has been restricted since early March to protect residents from COVID-19.
Quinton Memorial was the first one to hold a parade in early May.
Members of the care plan team had been working on creative strategies to allow family members and residents to see each other, and the social distancing parade idea was developed.
Wood Dale residents Sara Lusk, Yvonne Hawkins, Peggy Stinson and Elizabeth Hughes all said they enjoyed the parade and appreciated it. Stinson said she even danced.
“It was just wonderful,” said Lusk. “Everything was so organized. I even heard the birds singing as I was getting ready for the celebration to begin, and then I saw my son and his wife and the banner they made. I started to cry. I was so happy.”
Ken Lusk, son of Sara Lusk attended.
“I really appreciate the effort that was put into the parade, including how the residents were kept safe and separated,” he said. “That 25 seconds of joy, passing in front of my mom really meant a lot — job well done.”
Staff members helped residents make posters to hold up as their family members drove by at a safe distance. Residents lined up outside the facility while following social distancing guidelines.
Regency Park resident Bettie Lane said the parade was her favorite activity since she’s been there. Kenneth Montieth, husband of resident Virginia Montieth, said the parade was wonderful for he and his wife.
“I could see the smiles even with masks on,” said Fostene Wimpy, daughter of Regency resident Geneva Walker. “Their faces were lit up.”
Ridgewood Manor resident Nola Bramlett said she was happy to see her girls.
“The parade was so much fun,” she said.
Her daughters said they felt blessed to be able to see their mother.
Many residents and family members said they were ready to have another parade soon.
