Hamilton Long Term Care offering sign-on bonuses for some positions

Hamilton Long Term Care recently began offering sign-on bonuses for several positions with a one-year work commitment.
Positions that qualify are registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, certified nursing assistant, Environmental Services employees and Food Services employees.
Those interested in the certified nursing assistant position who are not already certified can choose a scholarship for training as part of the bonus.
Bonuses will be provided in two parts for most positions — at two months and at six months. The bonuses include $2,500 for registered nurses, $2,000 for licensed practical nurses, $1,500 (provided in three parts) or tuition assistance plus $500 for certified nursing assistants, $600 for Environmental Services employees and $600 for Food Service employees.
“This is a great opportunity for people to start a new career making a meaningful impact while serving others,” said Matthew Cummings, director of operations for Hamilton Long Term Care. “Working in long term care can be very rewarding.”
