In February 2021, the first open heart surgery was performed at Hamilton Medical Center. Since then, doctors have done more than 100 open heart surgeries at the hospital.
“We’ve done a tremendous number in a short time for a new program, and that’s just the open cases,” said Dr. Jim Stewart, a board-certified interventional and structural cardiologist at Hamilton Physician Group. “We’ve done over 100 of what we call structural cases. These are minimally-invasive cases, valve replacements, closing congenital holes in hearts. We have had a busy first year.”
Stewart said many heart surgeries can be done without opening the chest by making a minor incision and inserting a catheter.
“We can do valve replacements, stent procedures, close holes in hearts, which are often congenital or present from birth,” he said. “We can do mitral valve repairs. We can also close a little pocket in the heart that can lead to stroke.”
Hamilton’s heart program is the result of years of planning, according to Jane Snipes, executive director of the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation, which provides fundraising efforts for Hamilton.
“The conversation started back in 2015,” she said. “It was the missing piece of the puzzle here at Hamilton. We had a desire to have excellent heart care close to home. Open heart surgery was the impetus. It allowed us to bring in more specialists and build on the number of heart services we offer. We got approval (from state regulators) in 2019 for open heart surgery and began the recruitment process after that and assembled a team.”
Hamilton Medical Center’s premier heart team includes:
- New York University-trained, board-certified cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Richard Morrison, who has served as a program director of cardiac surgery and performed more than 15,000 cardiac, thoracic and peripheral vascular procedures in the region.
- Cleveland Clinic-trained, board-certified critical care physician Dr. Noah Jentzen.
- Medical College of Georgia-educated, board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Scott Hill.
- Yale School of Medicine fellowship-trained, board-certified interventional and structural cardiologist Dr. Y. Grant Kim.
- Stewart, who was educated at Harvard and Yale.
- Baylor College of Medicine-educated, board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Nathan Schatzman.
- Cleveland Clinic-trained perfusionist David Middleton, who has served as the chief perfusionist for multiple health systems. A perfusionist operates a heart-lung machine during heart surgery.
Among the services Hamilton’s heart team offers are:
- Ablation: Using energy to create tiny scars in the heart to block irregular electrical signals and cure arrhythmias (an irregular rate or rhythm of the heartbeat).
- Angioplasty: Inserting a catheter with a small balloon tip that is inflated to stretch an artery open.
- Atherectomy: Removing plaque (atheroma) from the inside of a blood vessel. Atherectomy is done most often in major arteries.
- Coronary artery bypass graft surgery: Commonly known as heart bypass surgery.
- Cardiac defibrillator implantation: Implanting a cardiac defibrillator to stop a dangerous arrhythmia.
- Cardiac computed tomography (CT) testing: Using an X-ray machine to take detailed pictures of the heart.
- Complex aortic surgery: Replacing the aorta from the aortic valve down to the aortic bifurcation (where the aorta separates into two).
- Genetic testing: To determine the best medicine for a heart patient.
- Heart catheterization: Inserting dye through a catheter to find any blockages.
- Patent foramen ovale closure: Closing an opening between the two upper chambers of the heart.
- Radial artery catheterization: Performing a catheterization through the wrist.
- “Shockwave”: Using sonic waves to remove plaque from arteries.
- Stenting: Inserting a wire mesh tube to keep an artery open.
- Valve surgery: Repairing or replacing valves.
Stewart said developing heart disease isn’t inevitable, regular aerobic exercise and a proper diet can help keep it at bay.
“Starting at about 40, maybe in the 30s for people with a family history of heart disease, people should be regularly checked for signs of heart disease, a cholesterol check, blood pressure check,” he said. “Some things are going to be genetic and beyond your control. But the sooner you can spot them, the more likely they can be successfully treated.”
