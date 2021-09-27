Hamilton Medical Center celebrating its heroes

Hamilton Health Care System leaders are celebrating all the healthcare associates who have gone above and beyond in taking care of the people in this community.
"It takes a team to create the excellent healthcare that Hamilton provides," said Jeff Myers, CEO. "The COVID pandemic has created unprecedented challenges, but our associates have stepped up in a big way. I'm very proud of all of our Hamilton associates and the care they have provided."
From all of the clinical associates, like physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, to non-clinical associates like Environmental Services technicians and administration employees -- and all those in-between -- each makes a difference when it comes to healthcare in the community.
"Every single person at Hamilton makes a difference," said Sandy McKenzie, COO. "Regardless of what role they play in the organization, many behind the scenes, each have a crucial role in the healthcare that we provide."
Hamilton leaders want to remind people that the heroes at Hamilton are still working hard to take care of them and that those in the community should not delay care when they need it.
Hamilton Medical Center has continued additional safety practices, including masking, screening and social distancing. There are additional sanitizing stations throughout the facility, and Xenex germ-zapping robots use high-powered UV light to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on surfaces. Recently, Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) technology has been installed in every HMC air handler system. NPBI technology helps reduce particles in the air by introducing ions into the space via the airflow in the ventilation system -- without producing harmful levels of ozone or other byproducts. Contact with ions has microbicidal effects on certain viruses and bacteria, which ultimately disrupts their surface proteins and renders them inactive.
"Our heroes are always here to take care of our neighbors, friends and family," said Myers. "We're proud of the safe environment our staff have created in the hospital, and proud that our compassionate, dedicated heroes are making this community a better and safer place to live."
