Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) recently hosted its student symposium for senior nursing students across the region.
Ninety-five Dalton State College and Reinhardt University students attended.
The event included sessions on interviewing skills presented by Judean Guinn, vice president and chief nursing officer; “What is Your Why?” by Dr. C. Brian Delashmitt, chief medical officer; infection prevention; pre-recorded open-heart surgery commentated by Amy Fouts, nurse practitioner; generational differences by Brandon Burge, director of Organizational and Leader Effectiveness; human resources; a nursing panel; and a thinking critically presentation by Dr. Aubrey Cawthon, Hospitalist Services. Students also virtually toured various units within HMC.
The event is designed to assist upcoming nursing graduates in succeeding in pursuing their career goals.
