Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) recently hosted its sixth annual student symposium for senior nursing students across the region.
Fifty-five Dalton State College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College students attended.
The event included sessions on interviewing skills presented by Judean Guinn, vice president and chief nursing officer; infection prevention; pre-recorded open-heart surgery commentated by Dr. Richard Morrison; human resources; a nursing panel; and a thinking critically presentation by Dr. Aubrey Cawthon, Hospitalist Services. Students also virtually toured various units within HMC. The event is designed to assist upcoming nursing graduates in pursuing their career goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.