Hamilton Medical Center hosts virtual symposium for nursing students

Hamilton Medical Center recently hosted its fifth annual student symposium for senior nursing students across the region. This year, it was held virtually due to COVID-19.
More than 80 local nursing students participated, including students from Dalton State College, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Southern Adventist University and Chattanooga State Community College.
“Hamilton enjoys hosting this event yearly,” said Mickie Hollis, director of Clinical Development Services. “It serves our community and local nursing schools by supporting nursing students in transitioning from student to practicing nurses more efficiently.”
The event included sessions on interviewing skills, infection prevention, orientation/nurse residency programs, human resources and a nursing panel. Students also virtually toured various units within Hamilton Medical Center.
The event is designed to assist upcoming nursing graduates in succeeding when pursuing their career goals.
