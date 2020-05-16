Hamilton Medical Center implements plan to safely open back up, allows limited visitation

Beginning Monday, limited visitation will be allowed for Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) patients who desire a visit and can safely receive a visit.
“Certainly, many people have delayed care during the last few months due to COVID-19,” said Sandy McKenzie, COO at HMC. “We know how important a support person can be, and not being able to have that person around likely has discouraged people in coming to the hospital. We have been monitoring the COVID activity in our community and are now ready to adjust our restrictions to allow limited visitation. We’re taking many extra steps to keep you and our associates safe.”
Hamilton is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and has put many measures in place to help keep you safe. When patients arrive at HMC, they are greeted by a staff member who will take their temperature, screen for COVID-19 symptoms and provide hand sanitizer and a face mask if the patient doesn’t already have one.
Visitors must enter through the main entrance (accessible from Memorial Drive) and will be screened, including a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom and exposure screening.
Visitations will be limited to one support person, 18 or older, from 9 to 10 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. The visiting hour cannot be split with other people. Once a person has checked in to visit a room, no one else will be allowed to enter until the next visiting hour.
Everyone who enters the hospital will need to wear a mask or face covering. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask or face covering as long as it is not soiled or dirty.
HMC screening staff will provide a visitor’s badge that must be worn at all times during the visit. Visitors are not permitted in areas other than the designated room of the patient they are visiting, and only during the visiting hour.
Emergency department, surgical and endoscopy patients may have one support person with them provided that they meet the visitation qualifications. Visitors in the emergency department must stay with the patient while in the department. The support person for surgical and endoscopy patients must wait in designated waiting areas or in their vehicle after coordinating with staff.
If an emergency department, surgical or endoscopy patient is admitted to a patient floor at HMC, the support person must exit and re-enter through the main entrance during one of the visiting hours.
Labor and delivery patients may have one support person (spouse, partner, doula, etc.) for the duration of delivery and postpartum care. The support person must wear a mask or face covering except when in the room alone with mother and baby.
“Though our processes and services look and feel different now, we’re committed to providing the safest and highest level of care,” said McKenzie. “We are here and ready to meet your healthcare needs.”
Safety measures at Hamilton Medical Center
• Screening for COVID-19 symptoms at the door.
• Separate care areas for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.
• Proper personal protective equipment for staff members.
• Social distancing.
• Sanitizing stations throughout the facility.
• Xenex germ-zapping robots to disinfect 99.9% of dangerous contaminants.
• Staggered appointments to minimize the number of people in a given area.
• Face masks provided to all patients and staff members, regardless of symptoms.
