Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) continues to advance its state-of-the-art imaging technology with GE’s new Revolution Computed Tomography (CT) system. This new technology is designed with the patient and healthcare professionals in mind, delivering the highest quality imaging with groundbreaking speed and lowest radiation exposure.
“Every patient’s needs are different, so we want to do all we can to make CT diagnostic testing the best experience for the patient and the healthcare professional in a low-stress environment,” said Dr. Neil Patel, imaging medical director for HMC.
This new CT features GE’s Smart Dose Technology that acquires and produces the highest definition images with the lowest noise levels and enhanced low-contrast detectability. This technological advancement significantly contributes to accurate diagnosis and lower radiation exposure for routine and advanced exams.
The Revolution CT’s patient-centric design highlights a wide 80-centimeter bore and soft ambient lighting to comfortably accommodate all patients with minimal anxiety. It is ideal for all types of exams such as musculoskeletal, body, neurologic, cardiovascular and cardiac studies as well as sedation-free, pediatric imaging.
“The ability to explore inside the human body non-invasively is incredible,” said Brad Sidlo, Imaging Services director. “Being able to explore more effectively and provide a whole new level of patient comfort is a game changer.”
Located at the hospital’s CT suite, the Revolution CT is now fully operational for all in-patient and emergency services as well as outpatient cardiac studies.
