During the last several months, Seth Owen, registered nurse; Randall Foster, Financial Services director; Donna King, registered nurse; Joanna Sneed, registered nurse; and Ashley Cloer, clinical manager; received the Hamilton Hero Award for displaying an extraordinary commitment to the values of Hamilton Health Care System during life-saving events.
While vacationing, Owen assisted a man who had been pulled out into the ocean, performing CPR until paramedics arrived. After leaving the beach, Owen stopped by a restaurant and found a woman slumped over her steering wheel. He called 911 and waited with the woman until paramedics arrived.
Foster noticed a staff member having a seizure. He immediately assisted the employee to the ground to prevent injury, then called for help. He turned the employee on her side to protect her airway when she came out of the seizure.
King responded to a traumatic car accident. When running to assist the patient, King injured herself, but continued on and secured the patient’s airway until paramedics arrived.
Sneed responded to an accident that occurred near her home, involving a child who was hit by a car. She attempted CPR and administered first aid until first responders arrived.
Cloer was headed home from a 12-hour shift when she noticed someone lying on the side of the street, covered in blood. She immediately pulled over and assisted the injured person and called 911.
“Stepping up to assist in these emergency situations shows the heart of these Hamilton associates,” said Shelia Baker, Heart of Hamilton committee chair. “We’re very appreciative of their service while at Hamilton and on their own time.”
