Hamilton Medical Center offering CNA training

Hamilton Medical Center is now offering a three-week certified nursing assistant (CNA) program.
“CNAs are the backbone of the nursing profession,” said Mickie Hollis, director of Clinical Development. “They assist with patients’ daily living activities and perform basic medical procedures under the supervision of a licensed nurse.”
Some of the typical activities a CNA would participate in include repositioning patients or residents, assisting with grooming or feeding, checking vital signs, answering patient call lights, documenting patient care information, stocking supplies and transporting patients, while ensuring safety precautions.
Currently, classes run Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In early 2022, night classes will be offered as well to be more convenient for those who want to keep working at another job while learning.
The program includes lectures, videos, testing and skills development. Hamilton’s 120-hour program also includes basic life support. Classes are held at the Hamilton University Base, 1275 Elkwood Drive in Dalton.
“We’re keeping the classes small so we can do more one-on-one education,” Hollis said.
Students must be at least 16 years old to enroll.
“They also need to have a compassionate spirit and a desire to help other people,” said Hollis.
The program cost is $900, but Hamilton is offering tuition reimbursement and scholarships to qualified individuals.
“We have job opportunities we can offer to graduates of this program,” said Hollis.
Positions are available at Hamilton Medical Center, Hamilton Long Term Care facilities and other areas of Hamilton Health Care System.
For more information, visit hamiltonhealth.com/cna or email Hollis at mhollis@hhcs.org.
