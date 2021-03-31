Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) began using an innovative robotic technology in July of 2020 that allows surgeons to personalize total knee and total hip replacement procedures.
The highly advanced robotic technology, Stryker's Mako System, was designed to transform the way joint replacement surgery is performed, enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy.
"All of our patients who have had the Mako total joint replacement have done well," said Ashley Painter, Surgical Services orthopedic nurse navigator. "I have been working closely with our total joint team in continuing to perfect our process and ensure our patients have a great experience and the best outcome possible."
More than 96% of HMC's total joint patients are going home the same day as the surgery, with 76% going home within four hours after the procedure. Physical therapists have most patients walking within three hours after the procedure. Patients are educated multiple times prior to their total joint replacement so they are well prepared on what to expect. A virtual Joint Moves education class is provided to all total joint patients to watch prior to surgery.
The Mako Total Knee application is a knee replacement treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis. Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can use the Mako System to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient's unique anatomy. The Mako System also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan during surgery.
The Mako Total Hip application is a treatment option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease of the hip. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic-arm during bone preparation to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the pre-determined surgical plan.
HMC recently completed a successful survey on total hip, knee and shoulder replacements through The Joint Commission.
"We're excited to be offering this highly advanced technology in our area," said Judean Guinn, director of surgical services. "It's another example of Hamilton's commitment to providing excellent healthcare.
HMC continues to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safety. Staff members, patients and all visitors are screened and are required to wear face coverings at all times while within the hospital. There are additional sanitizing stations, social distancing guidelines and Xenex germ-zapping robots use high-powered UV light to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on surfaces. Staggered appointments are used to minimize the number of people in a given area.
