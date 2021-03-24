Hamilton Medical Center began seeing patients in its new internal medicine clinic last August, and a new family medicine clinic is scheduled to open soon at Hamilton Physician Group – Murray Campus.
The clinics are components of Hamilton’s internal medicine residency and family medicine physician residency programs. Eighteen resident physicians are treating patients at the internal medicine clinic on Broadrick Drive, under the supervision of an attending physician. Six family medicine resident physicians will rotate through the Murray Campus location. The attending physicians for the internal medicine clinic are Dr. Daniel Grace, program director, and Dr. Sarbjit Masson. The attending physician for the family medicine clinic will be Dr. Bryan Cheever.
“Patients who use these clinics receive the benefit of two physicians treating them,” said Dr. Deidre Pierce, designated institutional officer for both residency programs. “There is a lot of collaboration, which benefits each patient.”
Resident physicians are doctors who have graduated from medical school and are involved in on-the-job training in a specialized area of medicine.
“Our residents offer a unique perspective,” Pierce said. “They’re dedicated to treating and further educating their patients and themselves and serving the community that is supporting their training.”
Services provided at the clinics are centralized around internal medicine or family medicine, respectively, which includes prevention, diagnosis and treatment of internal diseases of all types. Typical visits are for physical examinations, diabetes management, hypertension (high blood pressure) treatment and other general healthcare services.
Internal medicine is a discipline of specialists trained broadly and extensively to meet the healthcare needs of most adults. Internists combine knowledge of basic medical science with the humanistic (focus on human welfare, values and dignity) aspects of medicine.
Family medicine encompasses all ages, genders, organ system and every disease. Family physicians also pay special attention to their patients’ daily lives and lifestyles within the context of family and the community.
The emphasis for Hamilton’s resident training is to provide unsurpassed service, while excelling in safety and quality. Hamilton’s training program features a learning environment that fosters leadership, ingenuity and creative solutions to complex health problems.
“Our goal with the clinics is to be a significant benefit to the many people in this area who may not yet have a primary care doctor,” Pierce said. “We want to help our patients have great continuity of care and to ensure the best quality of life possible.”
