Hamilton Medical Center is providing free heart health assessments at various locations in Northwest Georgia in February.
February is American Heart Month, and Hamilton Medical Center is encouraging people to focus on their cardiovascular health. Local assessments will include cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. Participants may enter to win a heart health basket.
Assessments include:
• Monday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. to noon, Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center, 302 Cappes St., Dalton.
• Thursday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, Gordon County Senior Center, 150 Cambridge Court, Calhoun.
• Friday, Feb. 18, 9 to 11 a.m., Catoosa County Senior Center, 144 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold.
• Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St., Dalton.
• Thursday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, Murray County Senior Center, 820 G.I. Maddox Parkway, Chatsworth.
If you would like to attend any of these events and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please call (706) 272-6114 at least one day prior to the event.
To help prevent heart disease, you can choose healthy habits like consuming healthy foods and drinks, maintaining a healthy weight, getting regular physical activity and by not smoking.
