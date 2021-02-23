Hamilton Medical Center receives national recognition

Hamilton Medical Center recently earned the CNOR Strong designation from the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI). The Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR) credential is the only accredited certification for perioperative registered nurses. Earning the credential is a mark of distinction and demonstrates a commitment to upholding the highest standards in patient safety.
The CNOR Strong designation is awarded annually to facilities that achieve at least a 50% certification rate in their eligible perioperative nursing staff and consistently recognize and reward nurses who become certified perioperative nurse certified or complete recertification.
The CNOR certification program is for perioperative nurses interested in improving and validating their knowledge and skills and providing the highest quality care to their patients. Certification also recognizes a nurse's commitment to professional development. It is an objective, measurable way of acknowledging the achievement of specialty knowledge beyond basic nursing preparation and registered nurse licensure.
Research shows that nurses who earn the CNOR credential have greater confidence in their clinical practice. Thus, a team of certified nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice provides even more empowerment, further advancing a culture of professionalism and promoting improved patient outcomes. This strength in numbers is why CCI launched the CNOR Strong program; to recognize those facilities committed to making a difference for patients both inside and outside of the operating room.
"Patient safety and positive surgical outcomes are very important to Hamilton," said Kimberly Jones, surgical services educator. "Supporting nurses to exceed expectations and achieve perioperative nursing certification shows Hamilton's commitment to these core values."
CCI has been the leader in perioperative certification for more than 40 years, certifying over 40,000 nurses internationally.
