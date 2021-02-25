Hamilton Medical Center recognized for medical excellence, patient safety

Hamilton Medical Center was recently recognized for medical excellence and patient safety quality by CareChex. The hospital was ranked in the top 10% in the nation in four categories for 2021.
The awards are based on a comprehensive quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
For medical excellence, Hamilton Medical Center was recognized in the following categories:
• Top 100 in the nation for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Orthopedic Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Orthopedic Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Pneumonia Care.
• Number one in the market for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Number one in the market for Pneumonia Care.
For patient safety, the hospital was recognized in the following categories:
• Top 10% in the nation for Cancer Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Top 10% in the nation for Orthopedic Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Cancer Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Orthopedic Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Cancer Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Top 10% in the state for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Orthopedic Care.
• Number one in the market for Cancer Care.
• Number one in the market for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
Since 2009, Quantros has compiled the CareChex ratings to provide an objective quality review of all hospitals and health systems in America, with ratings for safety and overall medical excellence at the national, state and regional level. The CareChex awards are based on a rigorous review of patient complications, readmissions, mortality, AHRQ patient safety indicators and inpatient quality indicators.
The vast data sets don’t include any self-reported or survey data, and results are tested for statistical significance, resulting in clearer, more accurate performance differentiation across 39 clinical categories in both medical excellence and patient safety.
