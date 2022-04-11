Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) was recently recognized for medical excellence and patient safety quality by CareChex. HMC was ranked in the top 10% in the nation in three categories for 2021.
The awards are based on a comprehensive quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
For medical excellence, HMC was recognized in the following categories:
• Top 100 in the nation for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Number one in the market for Interventional Coronary Care.
For patient safety, HMC was recognized in the following categories:
• Top 10% in the state for Cancer Care.
• Number one in the market for Cancer Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Cardiac Care.
• Number one in the market for Cardiac Care.
• Number one in the market for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Top 10% in the state for Heart Attack Treatment.
• Number one in the market for Heart Failure Treatment.
• Number one in the market for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Number one in the market for Major Neuro-Surgery.
• Top 10% in the nation for Orthopedic Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Orthopedic Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Sepsis Care.
Since 2009, Quantros has compiled the CareChex ratings to provide an objective quality review of all hospitals and health systems in America, with ratings for safety and overall medical excellence at the national, state and regional level. The CareChex awards are based on a rigorous review of patient complications, readmissions, mortality, AHRQ (Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality) patient safety indicators and inpatient quality indicators.
The vast data sets don’t include any self-reported or survey data, and results are tested for statistical significance, resulting in clearer, more accurate performance differentiation across 39 clinical categories in both medical excellence and patient safety.
