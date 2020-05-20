Hamilton Medical Center recognized for quality medical excellence, patient safety

Hamilton Medical Center was recently recognized for medical excellence and patient safety quality by CareChex. The hospital was ranked in the top 10% in the nation in five categories for 2020.
The awards are based on a comprehensive quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
For Medical Excellence, the hospital was recognized in the following categories:
• Top 100 in the nation for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Top 100 in the nation for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Top 10% in the region for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Top 10% in the region for Pneumonia Care.
• Number one in the state for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Number one in the state for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Top 10% in the state for Pneumonia Care.
• Number one in the market for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Number one in the market for Pneumonia Care.
• Number one in the market for Coronary Care.
For Patient Safety, the hospital was recognized in the following categories:
• Top 100 in the nation for Orthopedic Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Cancer Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Orthopedic Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Orthopedic Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Cancer Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10.% in the state for Orthopedic Care.
• Number one in the market for Cancer Care.
• Number one in the market for Orthopedic Care.
• Number one in the market for General Surgery.
CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed, risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions. The process provides appropriate weighting and accounting for all of the risk factors relating to a patient’s principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data.
