Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) was recently recognized for medical excellence and patient safety quality by CareChex. HMC was ranked in the top 10% in the nation in five categories for 2023.
The awards are based on a comprehensive quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
For Medical Excellence, HMC was recognized in the following categories:
• Top 10% in the nation for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Cancer Care.
• Number one in the market for Hip Fracture Care.
• Number one in the market for Interventional Coronary Care.
For Patient Safety, HMC was recognized in the following categories:
• Top 10% in the nation for Cardiac Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Top 10% in the nation for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Top 10% in the nation for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Cardiac Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Top 10% in the region for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Top 10% in the region for Pneumonia Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Cardiac Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Top 10% in the state for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Top 10% in the state for Joint Replacement.
• Top 10% in the state for Major Orthopedic Surgery.
• Top 10% in the state for Pneumonia Care.
• Number one in the market for Cancer Care.
• Number one in the market for Cardiac Care.
• Number one in the market for Major Cardiac Surgery.
• Number one in the market for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
• Number one in the market for Interventional Coronary Care.
• Number one in the market for Joint Replacement.
The CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed, risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions, appropriately weighting and accounting for all of the risk factors relating to a patient’s principal and secondary diagnoses, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data.
Quantros prides itself in providing the most comprehensive and objective calculation of hospital and system quality performance in the industry. Its vast datasets represent high statistical significance and do not include any self-reported or survey data. In turn, clearer performance differentiation across 39 clinical categories of care in medical excellence and patient safety are provided.
