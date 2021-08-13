Hamilton Medical Center had 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, up from 49 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, according to information posted on the hospital's website (www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2).
Of those 62 COVID patients on Friday, 51 were unvaccinated and 11 were vaccinated.
Of the 49 COVID patients on Wednesday, 41 were unvaccinated and eight were vaccinated.
On Friday, 10 COVID patients were in the intensive care unit (ICU) and six were on ventilators.
On Wednesday, Hamilton reported 11 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and five on ventilators.
Hamilton is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.