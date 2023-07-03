Twelve internal medicine physicians recently completed their residencies at Hamilton Medical Center (HMC).
“We are excited to have had another successful academic year and to graduate such exceptional physicians,” said Dr. C. Brian Delashmitt, chief medical officer. “Residency training can be very challenging and rigorous. I expect great things from all of them.”
Hamilton has been partnering with medical schools and has had almost 40 medical students rotating in the system during the past year. Medical school partnerships include Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and various other medical schools.
The focus for Hamilton’s resident training is on providing unsurpassed service, with an emphasis on safety and quality outcomes. Residents will have opportunities to care for patients of diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds with an emphasis on caring for those who are medically underserved. Hamilton’s training program features a learning environment that fosters leadership, ingenuity and creative solutions to complex health problems.
Hamilton’s initial institutional accreditation was obtained from the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) in July 2018. The Internal Medicine Program received ACGME accreditation in April 2019.
In addition to time at HMC, each resident participated in rotations at HMC’s internal medicine clinic on Broadrick Drive, near the hospital. Services provided at the clinic include complete physical examinations, diabetes management, hypertension (high blood pressure) treatment and minor surgical procedures.
Internal medicine is a discipline of specialists trained broadly and extensively to meet the healthcare needs of most adults. Internists combine knowledge of basic medical science with the humanistic (focus on human welfare, values and dignity) aspects of medicine.
Five of the graduates will continue on with Hamilton.
Graduates and their career or continuing education plans include Katelyn Boykin, Wake Forest University, infectious disease fellowship; Stefan Canacevic, hospitalist at HMC; Omar Dominguez, hospitalist at HMC; Victoria Gilbert, primary care physician at Hamilton Physician Group – Calhoun; Tomislav Jagatic, traditionalist at Cleveland Clinic, Ohio; Purnima Kabir, University of Alabama Birmingham, endocrinology fellowship; John Lelli, primary care physician, Atlanta; David Nwasike, hospitalist at HMC; Brad Sackfield, East Tennessee State University, oncology fellowship; Daniella Sankovic, Case Western Reserve University, infectious disease fellowship; Kiran Singh, hospitalist at HMC; and Kenette St-Gourdin, primary care physician, Atlanta.
