Hamilton Medical Center sees 'startling' increase in the positive case rate for COVID-19, to 1 in 4

Though some hospitals across the country have been overwhelmed with new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Hamilton Medical Center still has capacity in its intensive care unit (ICU), although the number of patients has been climbing.
"It is worth noting that among all cases we’ve tested — those recovering at home and those who needed to be hospitalized — the positive case rate has gone from 1 in 10 to 1 in 4," said Daryl Cole, marketing communications manager for Hamilton Health Care System. "That is a startling number, and we ask that everyone be vigilant in following precautions to prevent spread: wear a face mask, social distance and wash your hands."
As of 7 a.m. on Friday, Hamilton Medical Center had performed 4,967 cumulative tests, with 883 positive results and 187 pending results.
Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for 282 beds, 22 of which are ICU beds, and while the number of beds in use "fluctuates rapidly," occupied beds for COVID-19 "have been steadily increasing," Cole said. "But, we do have capacity."
Whitfield County had 3,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon (865 in the last two weeks), with 172 hospitalizations and 29 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Murray County had 575 cases (130 in the last two weeks), 34 hospitalizations and two deaths.
"It is important to remember that the majority of COVID-19 patients recover at home without needing medical treatment," Cole said. "Many COVID-19 infections remain asymptomatic, and people may never know they have it. Because of that, the most important thing for the public to remember is to follow all recommended safety precautions."
Hamilton Health Care System took steps early on in the pandemic to protect the safety of staff and patients.
Hamilton "has been preparing to care for and to support our community during this pandemic from very early on," Cole said. Precautions include "screening for COVID-19 symptoms with patients, guests and all employees; devising separate care areas for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients; proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff members; social distancing; sanitizing stations throughout the facility; Xenex germ-zapping robots to disinfect 99.9% of dangerous contaminants; staggered appointments to minimize the number of people in a given area; and face masks provided to all patients and staff members, regardless of symptoms."
"We have changed our visitation policies given trends in COVID-19 spread in the community, while also being sensitive to the needs of our patients for support," Cole added. For example, "we have implemented alternative communication methods, such as FaceTime and other video chat options, (and) we understand there may be extraordinary circumstances, (so) our staff is here to help patients and their families."
Jeff Myers, president and CEO of Hamilton Health Care System, said he has been encouraged by the work of the "Hamilton family" during the pandemic.
"There simply cannot be enough said about the dedication and hard work of the front-line staff, facilities, infectious disease and the entire Hamilton family for how they have pulled together to care for the community,” Myers said. “It is our honor and privilege to serve you. You are our family.”
Several individuals, organizations and entities have made donations to Hamilton Medical Center during the pandemic. For example, Whitfield County Schools utilized 3D printers, primarily at Southeast Whitfield High School, to produce protective face shield frames and ear savers for local healthcare workers, including some at Hamilton Medical Center.
By early June, the operation had produced thousands of frames and ear savers, and "it's awesome," Ben Oliver, the instructor in Southeast’s drafting, design and engineering pathway who was spearheading the healthcare equipment production process, explained earlier this summer. "It's time-consuming, but I enjoy it, and I know what it's doing for our community."
Hamilton is "extremely grateful to the local community and businesses that have supported us during this time to provide much-needed PPE," Cole said. "It may be that we ask for their help again in the future, and we are thankful to have their support."
