Hamilton Medical Center to resume urgent surgeries and procedures

In addition to announcing plans to reopen some businesses, Gov. Brian Kemp has given hospitals in the state the OK to resume elective surgeries, which had been halted to preserve resources to fight the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a statement, Hamilton Medical Center said:
"Hamilton’s leadership and surgical governance teams continue to evaluate and monitor the situation and will adjust operations as necessary for the safety and quality of care for our patients. Hamilton Medical Center is currently not performing non-urgent elective procedures. We will resume scheduled urgent surgeries and procedures beginning April 27. Emergent surgeries and procedures continue to be performed at Hamilton."
Emergent surgery is a surgery that needs to happen right away (a life-threatening situation).
Urgent surgeries are where the medical situation should be addressed soon, but can be delayed. Urgent surgeries are not considered life-threatening but should be performed when safely possible.
Non-urgent, elective procedures are non-life-threatening and generally won’t impair outcomes if delayed.
Hamilton reminds individuals to follow general safety precautions for the prevention of COVID-19. One resource is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
