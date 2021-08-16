Hamilton Medical Center up to 63 COVID-19 patients

Hamilton Medical Center had 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, an increase of one patient from Friday, according to information posted on the hospital's website (www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2).
Hamilton Medical Center had 49 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the first day hospital officials began publicly reporting the numbers.
Of the 63 COVID patients on Monday, 53 were unvaccinated and 10 were vaccinated.
Of the 62 COVID patients on Friday, 51 were unvaccinated and 11 were vaccinated.
On Monday, Hamilton reported 12 COVID patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) — one vaccinated — and eight on ventilators — one vaccinated.
On Friday, 10 COVID patients were in the ICU and six were on ventilators.
Hamilton is licensed for more than 200 beds.
