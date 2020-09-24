Hamilton Medical Center works to reduce older adult falls

Each year, thousands of educators, caregivers, health and aging professionals and older adults across the country focus their efforts on one goal: preventing falls. That’s why Hamilton Medical Center is partnering with the National Council on Aging to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Week, Sept. 22-28.
Anyone can fall, no matter what age. However, for many older adults, an unexpected fall can result in a serious and costly injury.
“The good news is that most falls can be prevented,” said Kim Brown, HMC trauma coordinator. “As a caregiver, you can reduce your loved one’s risk of falling, and your own fall risk as well.”
Many people think falling is common as we age. The truth is, older adults can improve balance and strength.
Falls can be reduced through interventions such as a fall risk assessment by a health professional; regular physical activity to increase balance, strength and flexibility; and home assessment and modification. Older adults are encouraged to discuss possible fall risks with their doctor, get their vision checked, have their pharmacist review their medications and contact a local senior center to see what services they offer.
