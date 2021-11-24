Hamilton Medical Center's COVID patients hold at 29

Hamilton Medical Center on Wednesday had 29 COVID patients (19 unvaccinated; 66%); eight of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (six unvaccinated; 75%); and three were on ventilators (three unvaccinated; 100%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Monday there were 29 COVID patients (21 unvaccinated; 72%); seven of those were in the ICU (six unvaccinated; 86%); and three were on ventilators (three unvaccinated; 100%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
In Whitfield County there have been 321 confirmed deaths due to COVID, 27 probable deaths due to the virus and 952 hospitalizations since March 2020 through Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Since Sept. 1, there have been 74 confirmed COVID deaths in Whitfield County.
Since March 2020 through Tuesday, there have been 19,404 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
