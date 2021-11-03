Hamilton Medical Center's number of COVID patients in ICU, on ventilators decreasing

Hamilton Medical Center on Wednesday had 31 COVID patients (25 unvaccinated; 81%); four of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (four unvaccinated; 100%); and two were on ventilators (two unvaccinated; 100%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Monday there were 29 COVID patients (25 unvaccinated; 86%); four of those were in the ICU (four unvaccinated; 100%); and two were on ventilators (to unvaccinated; 100%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
In Whitfield County there have been 315 confirmed deaths due to COVID, 24 probable deaths due to the virus and 926 hospitalizations since March 2020 through Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Since Sept. 1, there have been 68 confirmed COVID deaths.
Since March 2020 through Tuesday, there have been 19,243 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.