Hamilton Medical offers Take it to Heart program

Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) offers its next Take it to Heart program on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20, at scheduled times. The program includes a free cardiac risk assessment and information to help you prevent future heart problems.
"By knowing your risk, you can take steps to avoid heart disease," said Dr. Stephen Rohn, a cardiologist at Hamilton Physician Group-Cardiology.
Take it to Heart is a two-part program.
The first part consists of an educational virtual webinar, presented by Rohn. His presentation includes education on causes, risk and genetic factors, diet, exercise, symptoms, treatments and medications.
The second part, held at Hamilton Diagnostics Center, is a cardiac risk assessment including blood pressure, calcium scoring, lab work (total cholesterol and HDL, or high-density lipoprotein), height, weight and a series of questions.
This program is free and open to anyone who has not participated in Take it to Heart in the last five years, is not currently being treated by a cardiologist, has not had stents put in and has at least two of the following risk factors: family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, history of smoking and being overweight.
A physician's order for the cardiac scoring is required.
Please have your physician send the order to Hamilton Diagnostics Center on or before Feb. 16 in order to receive a free CT scan. If you do not have a primary care provider, call (706) 272-6114. Fasting for lab assessment is required.
If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.
To register or for more information, call (706) 272-6114. Space has been limited more than usual due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Increased risk for heart disease
• Family history of heart disease
• Smoking
• High blood cholesterol
• High blood pressure
• Physical inactivity
• Obesity
• Diabetes
• Poor response to stress
• Drinking too much alcohol
-- Source: Hamilton Medical Center
