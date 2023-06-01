Judean Guinn, vice president and chief nursing officer for Hamilton Health Care System, recently received the DAISY Leader Award for Extraordinary Nurse Leaders. The DAISY Leader Award recognizes exemplary nursing leadership excellence.
The nomination for Guinn mentioned her effective communication, honesty, trustworthiness, accountability and her motivational skills as reasons for her nomination.
“Judean is a true advocate for nursing,” said Brandy Salazar, director of nursing, critical care. “She doesn’t just have one kind of leadership style. She finds a way to lead each individual in a way that works for them. She promotes a healthy and positive work environment, which allows nurses and nurse leaders to thrive. She promotes teamwork and encourages us to work together to find solutions. She inspires us all to be better.”
Fifteen other nurse leaders were also nominated for the award. They include Paige Webb, Rhonda Gable, Kristie Pratt, Cindy Breeden, Stacie Dodd, Kayla Dale, Becky Jackson, Terra Partee, Nikki Pasley, Tara Skiffen, Tyler Weldon, Sandy Sidwell, Joanna Cross, Carrie McDougal and Nubia Garbutt.
The qualifications for the award include:
• Role modeling compassion and exemplary practice.
• Role modeling behavior perceived as extraordinary.
• Creating an environment that fosters care and compassion.
• Creating an environment where attributes of trust, compassion, mutual respect, continued professional development and ethical behavior are modeled and supported.
• Motivating staff with a shared vision and enthusiasm to achieve better outcomes for themselves and for their patients.
• Mentoring staff members.
• Being accessible, available and responsive to the needs of others, encouraging critical thinking and problem-solving for individuals and within the context of the team.
• Promoting and enhancing the image of nursing within the organization, the community and the profession.
