Hamilton nurse recognized with DAISY Award

Julie King, a registered nurse on the Mother-Baby unit at Hamilton Medical Center, recently received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY Award recognizes exemplary nursing excellence, and is the highest honor a nurse can receive at Hamilton Medical Center.
King was nominated by another healthcare professional who mentioned that she went above and beyond in her care of a patient, all with an upbeat and positive attitude. The nomination said King took it on herself to call and set up a followup health appointment, color-coded a medication schedule (patient preference) and researched and helped secure a home blood pressure monitor.
The award, presented in collaboration with the American Organization of Nurse Executives, is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.
DAISY Award recipients receive an honorary DAISY pin, a banner to display on their unit, an award certificate and the Healer’s Touch, a hand-carved sculpture by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe. The sculpture is especially meaningful because of the profound respect the Shona tribe gives to their traditional “healers.” A Shona healer is affectionately regarded as a treasure by those they are caring for, which describes exactly how the DAISY Foundation and Hamilton feel about nurses.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.