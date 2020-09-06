During the past few months, a few Hamilton Medical Center employees have received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. They include Debbie White, registered nurse, Surgical Intensive Care Unit; Andrea Hill, registered nurse, progressive care unit; and Christine Thomas, registered nurse, 3B medical unit
The DAISY Award recognizes exemplary nursing excellence, and is the highest honor a nurse can receive at Hamilton Medical Center.
White was nominated by a patient’s family member who mentioned her attention to detail, calmness, support, smile, patience, service, humbleness and kindness as reasons for the nomination.
Hill was nominated by a patient and another staff member. The nominations mentioned that she is courteous, kind, humble, honest, hard-working, supportive and that she leads by example. She has been nominated for the award seven times.
A weekend charge nurse, Thomas received the DAISY Leadership Award. Her nomination mentioned her compassion, respect, ethical behavior, fairness, support and her approachable nature. The nominator said she “has the superpower to juggle both patient needs and team worker questions and needs while doing it gracefully.”
The award, presented in collaboration with the American Organization of Nurse Executives, is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
DAISY Award recipients receive an honorary DAISY pin, a banner to display on their unit, an award certificate and the Healer’s Touch, a hand-carved sculpture by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe. The sculpture is especially meaningful because of the profound respect the Shona tribe gives to their traditional “healers.” A Shona healer is affectionately regarded as a treasure by those they are caring for, which describes exactly how the DAISY Foundation and Hamilton feel about nurses.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.
