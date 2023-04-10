A group of nurses from Women’s Services at Hamilton Medical Center recently received the DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
While an idea to achieve better patient and family outcomes may start with one individual, it often takes an entire team to implement successfully. The DAISY Team Award is designed to honor collaboration by two or more people, led by a nurse, who identify and meet patient and/or patient family needs by going above and beyond the traditional role of nursing.
Recipients of the award include Payton Castillo, Martha Rodriguez, Arilla Newman, Kay Crider, Jessica Hix, Erica Green, Megan Bethune, Jessica Guest, Cara Gunter and Theresa Gordon.
They were nominated by a patient and family member for going above and beyond in a difficult situation. The nomination mentioned their kindness, gentleness, patience, compassion and courteous and caring nature as reasons for their nomination.
The award, presented in collaboration with the American Organization of Nurse Executives, is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the superhuman efforts that nurses make every day.
DAISY Team Award recipients receive an honorary DAISY pin and an award certificate.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.
