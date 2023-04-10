A group of nurses from Women’s Services at Hamilton Medical Center recently received the DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses. In the front, from left, are Theresa Gordon, Payton Castillo and Nikki Taylor, the award nominator. In the back are Kay Crider, Erica Green, Jessica Hix, Megan Bethune, Arilla Newman, Cara Gunter and Jessica Guest. Martha Rodriguez is not pictured.