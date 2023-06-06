Hamilton Health Care System is continuing its emergency medical technician (EMT) training in the Winkler Education Building, 1275 Elkwood Drive.
Classes for the next session begin soon, and enrollment is open. This six-month course has shift-friendly classes that are scheduled two days a week. Graduates of the EMT-B course may take the Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (A-EMT) course afterward, if desired. All students are required to pass the course and the National Registry practical and written exam to become certified.
This is a high-demand, growing field. Often, jobs are available at Hamilton Emergency Medical Services upon completion. Visit HamiltonHealth.com/emt or email emsprogram@hhcs.org for more information.
