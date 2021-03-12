Hamilton Physician Group - Gastroenterology to host webinar on colon health

Dr. Brandee Albert, a gastroenterologist at Hamilton Physician Group - Gastroenterology, presents a virtual webinar on colon health and preventing colon cancer on Tuesday, March 23. The session will be on Zoom from noon to 1 p.m.
The webinar includes information on maintaining colon health, preventing colon cancer and learning about the risks and warning signs of esophageal cancer. Webinar participants will be entered to win one of two $100 Visa gift cards.
Albert completed a gastroenterology fellowship and internal medicine residency at Carolinas HealthCare System - Blue Ridge in Morganton, North Carolina She also served as chief resident there during her residency. She completed her medical schooling at the University of Pikeville - Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Kentucky.
To register for the webinar, visit HamiltonHealth.com/scopeitout or call (706) 272-6114.
